iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Lifted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 162,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 427,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 337,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 120,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.84. 1,830,106 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

