iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,251,000 after purchasing an additional 354,742 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IWD stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.99. The company had a trading volume of 224,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average of $151.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.