iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.67. The company had a trading volume of 156,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.11 and its 200 day moving average is $151.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

