iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.06. 699,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,310. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day moving average of $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.