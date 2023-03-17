iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $27,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,226,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 149,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.11. 21,701,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,750,379. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

