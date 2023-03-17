iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

