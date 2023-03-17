iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,282,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 562,111 shares.The stock last traded at $88.14 and had previously closed at $88.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

