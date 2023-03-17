iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 56,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. 11,673,874 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

