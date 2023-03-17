Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $515.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.11. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.52.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 214.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.