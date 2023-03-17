Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRNGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $515.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.11. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.52.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 214.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.