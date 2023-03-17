Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $515.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.11. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.52.
Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.