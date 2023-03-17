Jack Sinclair Sells 4,699 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $155,677.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,268.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

