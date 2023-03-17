Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) COO Sells $493,695.00 in Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jackson Financial stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. 2,345,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,377. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 352,400.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 24,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 154,823 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

