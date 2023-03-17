Jeff Lendino Sells 16,476 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.79. 426,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,451. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
