Jeffrey Stuart Peters Sells 5,372 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MacroGenics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.