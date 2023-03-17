Jeffrey Stuart Peters Sells 5,372 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MacroGenics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
Read More
