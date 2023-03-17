JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.75.
JinkoSolar Stock Performance
Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded down $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $42.79. 818,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,516.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $76.92.
Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar
About JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
Read More
