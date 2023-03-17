JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded down $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $42.79. 818,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,516.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in JinkoSolar by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,463,000 after acquiring an additional 473,716 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after acquiring an additional 127,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,476,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares during the period.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

