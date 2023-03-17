JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.20.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.59 and a beta of 1.19. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,404.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.