JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $49.74 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of -36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.