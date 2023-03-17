JOE Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $83.29 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

