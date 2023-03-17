John M. Wall Sells 37,260 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $207.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $209.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

