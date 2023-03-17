Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JNCE. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 65,701 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,117 shares of company stock worth $41,929. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

