JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $233.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.13.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $204.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FedEx by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

