jvl associates llc Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

jvl associates llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 15.5% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 605,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 342,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,442,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 290,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,736. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.