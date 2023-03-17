Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $38.35 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $461.00 million and approximately $38.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00064422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00048131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000827 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,663,529 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

