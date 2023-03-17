Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $211.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $213.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

AJG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

AJG stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $202.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.18.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,933 shares of company stock worth $4,747,098. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after buying an additional 266,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after buying an additional 300,053 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,932,000 after buying an additional 66,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

