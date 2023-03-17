Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.3 %

KDP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,953. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KDP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 and sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

