Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $2,527,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

