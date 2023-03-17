Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 128,373 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $21,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,212,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,086,714. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

