Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KEX. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 218,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $50,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,316 shares of company stock worth $1,483,079. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Kirby by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.