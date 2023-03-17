KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KKR. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of KKR traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.15. 1,613,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,003. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after buying an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,214 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,705,000 after purchasing an additional 597,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.