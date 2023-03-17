Knowles (NYSE:KN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Knowles Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of KN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 368,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,259. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
Further Reading
