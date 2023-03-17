Knowles (NYSE:KN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Knowles Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 368,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,259. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Knowles Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Knowles by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 99,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,589,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 698,139 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Knowles by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 263,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.