KonPay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.98 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $122.44 million and $32.98 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00368184 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,075.02 or 0.26760928 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

