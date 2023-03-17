Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.06

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 9664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Further Reading

