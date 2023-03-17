Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,922,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,563. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,314,000 after buying an additional 943,921 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.