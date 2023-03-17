KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Stock Price Down 0%

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 54 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

Get KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 1,316.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter.

About KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.