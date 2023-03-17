Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $492.10.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $515.19 on Monday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $619,226,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,611,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $315,930,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.