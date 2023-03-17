Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.18-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.09 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Lands’ End Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $8.03 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $264.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.27 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
