Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.18-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.09 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $8.03 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $264.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.27 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 589.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,187 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lands’ End by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.