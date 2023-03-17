Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Lantronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 68,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $144.62 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lantronix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Lantronix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

