Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Lantronix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 68,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $144.62 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $7.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lantronix
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantronix (LTRX)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.