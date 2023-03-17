Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after buying an additional 66,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,018 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.94. The company had a trading volume of 88,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,040. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.41.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.