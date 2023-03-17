Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.27

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.27 and last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 460849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

