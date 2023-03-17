Lester A. Wong Sells 40,000 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.49. 1,529,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $62.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

