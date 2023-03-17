Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 115.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.11. Lifecore Biomedical has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.