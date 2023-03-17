Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) CEO Sells $326,543.62 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $326,543.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $5.62 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
