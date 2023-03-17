Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) CEO Sells $326,543.62 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $326,543.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $5.62 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 123,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

LINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.