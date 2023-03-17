Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

Linear (LINA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $80.93 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

