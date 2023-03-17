Litecoin (LTC) Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.07 billion and approximately $530.88 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $83.72 or 0.00312850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016350 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,495,277 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

