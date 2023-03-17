Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.95 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Approximately 408,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 940,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.02).

Live Company Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -97.50 and a beta of -0.22.

About Live Company Group

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Models and Sets, Tours and Trails, and Sports and Entertainment. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

