LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.27.

LivePerson Trading Down 57.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.13 on Thursday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $311.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Natixis acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in LivePerson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

