LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.27.
LivePerson Trading Down 57.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.13 on Thursday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $311.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
