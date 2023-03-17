LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Barclays

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. LivePerson has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. CWM LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LivePerson by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

