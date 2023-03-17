LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,112. LKQ has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,488,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in LKQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 3.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

