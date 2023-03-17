Locus Chain (LOCUS) 1-Day Volume Hits $633,452.25

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $79.20 million and approximately $633,452.25 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.21 or 0.00366422 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.10 or 0.26632852 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

