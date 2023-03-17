Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Trading Down 3.2%

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 11 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.
Loncar China BioPharma ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loncar China BioPharma ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loncar China BioPharma ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.54% of Loncar China BioPharma ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Loncar China BioPharma ETF Company Profile
The Loncar China BioPharma ETF (CHNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loncar China BioPharma index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of companies directly involved in the growth of Chinas pharmaceutical and biotech industry. CHNA was launched on Aug 14, 2018 and is managed by Loncar.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loncar China BioPharma ETF (CHNA)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.