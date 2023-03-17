London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $111.57.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

