London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXFGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $111.57.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.